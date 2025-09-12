PicoCELA (NASDAQ:PCLA) Trading Up 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

PicoCELA Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLA – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 335,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 219,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised PicoCELA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PicoCELA stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PicoCELA Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 44,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.16% of PicoCELA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

PicoCELA, Inc engages in the manufacturing, installation, and services for enterprise wireless mesh solutions. It also offers wireless multi-hop relay devices. The company was founded by Hiroshi Furukawa on August 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

