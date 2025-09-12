ProShares Bitcoin ETF $BITO Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 152.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,168,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,939,205 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 6.99% of ProShares Bitcoin ETF worth $149,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get ProShares Bitcoin ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SIG North Trading ULC acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,376,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,537,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 232.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 54,211 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 63.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 128,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 49,927 shares during the period.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

Shares of BITO opened at $19.74 on Friday. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $27.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.