Q3 Earnings Estimate for Alcoa Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Alcoa in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 9th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alcoa’s current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s FY2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 19.18%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

AA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alcoa to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Alcoa Stock Up 4.3%

Alcoa stock opened at $32.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $47.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 1,096.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.44%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

