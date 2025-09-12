Q3 Earnings Estimate for DTE Energy Issued By Zacks Research

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a report issued on Monday, September 8th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.15. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $7.21 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.72 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DTE. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.25.

DTE Energy Trading Up 1.0%

DTE opened at $136.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.16. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $115.59 and a 1-year high of $142.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.16%.The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 14,878.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,183,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,964,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,439,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,589 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,015,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,474,000 after purchasing an additional 648,007 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,612,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,019,000 after purchasing an additional 637,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,405,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,341,000 after purchasing an additional 512,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $224,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,621.09. This trade represents a 27.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.73%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

