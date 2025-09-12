Q3 Earnings Estimate for GYRE Issued By Noble Financial

Get Gyre Therapeutics alerts:

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Gyre Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, September 9th. Noble Financial analyst R. Leboyer anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Gyre Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Gyre Therapeutics had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $26.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.80 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Gyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GYRE opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.61. Gyre Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.04 million, a P/E ratio of 812.81 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GYRE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Gyre Therapeutics by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. 23.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

