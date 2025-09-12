Q3 Earnings Estimate for LLYVA Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A in a research report issued on Sunday, September 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce expects that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS.
Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($3.15).
LLYVA opened at $98.96 on Wednesday. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $99.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 1.39.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 170.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 35.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 3,472.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.07% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
