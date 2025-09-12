Q3 Earnings Estimate for Metsera Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Get Metsera alerts:

Metsera Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSR – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Metsera in a report issued on Tuesday, September 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Metsera’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.32) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.77) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($3.80) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($4.92) EPS.

Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MTSR. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Metsera in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Metsera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Metsera from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Metsera in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Metsera from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Metsera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSR opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average is $28.81. Metsera has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $47.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Metsera by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Metsera by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Metsera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Metsera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Metsera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000.

Metsera, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.

