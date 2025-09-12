Q3 Earnings Estimate for Metsera Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Metsera Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSR – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Metsera in a report issued on Tuesday, September 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Metsera’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.32) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.77) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($3.80) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($4.92) EPS.
Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ MTSR opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average is $28.81. Metsera has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $47.40.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Metsera by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Metsera by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Metsera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Metsera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Metsera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000.
Metsera, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.
