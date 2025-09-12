Q3 Earnings Estimate for NFE Issued By Capital One Financial

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report issued on Monday, September 8th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.49). Capital One Financial has a “Underweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for New Fortress Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for New Fortress Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.22) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NFE. Compass Point initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded New Fortress Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 target price on New Fortress Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Johnson Rice downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

NFE opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $16.66.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $432.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.47 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 48.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 552.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 110,617 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,470,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,239,000 after purchasing an additional 359,421 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 186,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 100,974 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $9,492,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,692,000. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Articles

