Q3 Earnings Estimate for TechnipFMC Issued By Zacks Research

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 9th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s FY2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

FTI has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BTIG Research cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.92.

TechnipFMC Stock Down 1.5%

TechnipFMC stock opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average is $31.85. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 29.42%. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,462,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,360,000 after buying an additional 8,823 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,439,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,001,000 after purchasing an additional 27,884 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 94,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 59,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Rousset Sophie Zurquiyah sold 9,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $348,222.72. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 62,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,743.36. This represents a 12.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

