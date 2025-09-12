Q3 EPS Estimates for Gulfport Energy Cut by Analyst

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Gulfport Energy in a report released on Monday, September 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will earn $4.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.18. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $21.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Gulfport Energy from $208.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. TD Cowen raised Gulfport Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gulfport Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.50.

Gulfport Energy Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Gulfport Energy stock opened at $173.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.38. Gulfport Energy has a 12-month low of $136.45 and a 12-month high of $210.32.

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $447.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.57 million. Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 9.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jason Joseph Martinez sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total value of $102,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,692.16. This trade represents a 12.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPOR. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Gulfport Energy in the first quarter worth $239,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Gulfport Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Gulfport Energy by 337.6% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gulfport Energy during the second quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Gulfport Energy during the second quarter worth $557,000.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens.

Featured Articles

