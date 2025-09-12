Q3 EPS Forecast for JetBlue Airways Increased by Analyst

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.55). The consensus estimate for JetBlue Airways’ current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ FY2025 earnings at ($1.44) EPS.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 15.59%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JBLU. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup set a $5.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.16.

Shares of JBLU opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.81. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $8.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

