Rein Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNTX) Shares Down 9.2% – What’s Next?

Rein Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNTX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 270,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 113,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management cut Rein Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64. The company has a market cap of $25.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Rein Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts forecast that Rein Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Rein Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rein Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rein Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rein Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rein Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Rein Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead product candidate, ALRN-6924, which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

