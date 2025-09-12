Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 1,626.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,383 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.27.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

NYSE RGA opened at $194.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.70. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.25 and a 1-year high of $233.81.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.29%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

