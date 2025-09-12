REV Group, Inc. $REVG Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 487,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562,654 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in REV Group were worth $15,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of REV Group by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of REV Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of REV Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of REV Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of REV Group by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $64.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.15. REV Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $64.47.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $644.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.24 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 4.51%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. REV Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.32%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 target price on REV Group in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on REV Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on REV Group from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, REV Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

