Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Upgraded by Arete Research to “Hold” Rating

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Roblox from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Roblox from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Roblox from $76.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.16.

RBLX opened at $133.18 on Tuesday. Roblox has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $150.59. The stock has a market cap of $85.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.13 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 372.96% and a negative net margin of 23.67%.The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 6,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $773,001.57. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 46,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,596.86. This trade represents a 12.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.74, for a total value of $8,100,840.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 275,248 shares in the company, valued at $33,783,939.52. This represents a 19.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,993,861 shares of company stock worth $210,622,673 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Roblox by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Roblox by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in shares of Roblox by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Roblox by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 130,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Roblox by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 90,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 56,046 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

