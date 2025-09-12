Roy Twite Purchases 6 Shares of IMI (LON:IMI) Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) insider Roy Twite acquired 6 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,288 per share, for a total transaction of £137.28.

Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 12th, Roy Twite acquired 7 shares of IMI stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,278 per share, for a total transaction of £159.46.

On Tuesday, July 8th, Roy Twite acquired 7 shares of IMI stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,082 per share, for a total transaction of £145.74.

IMI Price Performance

Shares of IMI opened at GBX 2,296 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2,460.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. IMI plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,555.96 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,330. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,224.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,020.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMI ( LON:IMI ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported GBX 56.10 earnings per share for the quarter. IMI had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 23.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that IMI plc will post 137.9737609 EPS for the current year.

IMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 2,250 to GBX 2,625 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 2,300 to GBX 2,550 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 price target on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 2,500 to GBX 2,850 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 2,490 to GBX 2,500 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,575.

About IMI

IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network.

