Royal Bank Of Canada Upgrades Newmont (TSE:NGT) to Moderate Buy

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NGT. National Bank Financial raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Macquarie cut Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Canada raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.50.

Newmont Trading Up 1.2%

About Newmont

TSE NGT opened at C$110.11 on Wednesday. Newmont has a 12 month low of C$53.03 and a 12 month high of C$110.40. The stock has a market cap of C$120.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$92.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$78.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62.

Newmont Corp is primarily a gold producer with operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. It is also engaged in the production of copper, silver, lead and zinc. The company’s operations are organized in five geographic regions: North America, South America, Australia, Africa and Nevada.

