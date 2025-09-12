Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) Short Interest Update

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,700 shares, a growth of 235.7% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SJ opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.28. Scienjoy has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $1.16.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.72 million for the quarter. Scienjoy had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 0.95%.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

