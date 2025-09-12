SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) Short Interest Update

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 150,900 shares, an increase of 1,223.7% from the August 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 329,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 28.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 28.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 329,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Get SciSparc alerts:

SciSparc Trading Up 6.1%

SPRC opened at $1.92 on Friday. SciSparc has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $37.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13.

SciSparc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

SciSparc Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid therapies. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and status epilepticus; and CannAmide, an anti-inflammatory and chronic pain solution.

Receive News & Ratings for SciSparc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciSparc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.