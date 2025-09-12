Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 716,500 shares, a growth of 1,066.9% from the August 15th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 71.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 71.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Insider Activity at Sharps Technology

In other news, Director Jason L. Monroe purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $512,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $512,800. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul K. Danner purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $2,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 720,005 shares of company stock worth $4,615,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sharps Technology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sharps Technology stock. Anson Funds Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Free Report) by 4,763.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762,987 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 3,333.33% of Sharps Technology worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sharps Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Sharps Technology Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:STSS opened at $9.30 on Friday. Sharps Technology has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $1,782.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.94.

Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.52. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million.

Sharps Technology Company Profile

Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

Featured Articles

