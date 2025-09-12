Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Decreases By 73.9%

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 34,400 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the August 15th total of 131,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSC opened at $23.69 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average is $22.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0857 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 38,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

