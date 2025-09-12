Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Decreases By 73.9%

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 34,400 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the August 15th total of 131,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ SUSC opened at $23.69 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average is $22.99.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0857 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.
The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.
