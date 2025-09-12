Short Interest in LIZHI INC. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SOGP) Expands By 2,131.1%

LIZHI INC. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 2,131.1% from the August 15th total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 34.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 34.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded LIZHI to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LIZHI stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LIZHI INC. Sponsored ADR ( NASDAQ:SOGP Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.58% of LIZHI at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIZHI stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. LIZHI has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st.

Sound Group Inc operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC.

