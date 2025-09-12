Short Interest in STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG) Drops By 76.9%

STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of STF Tactical Growth ETF stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.14. STF Tactical Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $207.32 million, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of -1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from STF Tactical Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

The STF Tactical Growth ETF (TUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by allocating its exposure to US equity and fixed income securities based on proprietary signals. The fund is actively managed TUG was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by STF.

