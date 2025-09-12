Short Interest in SU Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:SUGP) Expands By 987.5%

SU Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:SUGP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 17,400 shares, an increase of 987.5% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SU Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ SUGP opened at $6.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.16. SU Group has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $26.60.
About SU Group
