Short Interest in SU Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:SUGP) Expands By 987.5%

SU Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:SUGP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 17,400 shares, an increase of 987.5% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SU Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SUGP opened at $6.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.16. SU Group has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $26.60.

About SU Group

SU Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated security-related services company in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Security-Related Engineering Services Business; and Security Guarding and Screening Services Business. It primarily provides security-related engineering, security guarding and screening, and related vocational training services.

