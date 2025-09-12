Short Interest in Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH) Rises By 1,945.8%

Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 441,900 shares, a growth of 1,945.8% from the August 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Talphera Stock Up 17.2%

NASDAQ:TLPH opened at $1.00 on Friday. Talphera has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of -0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51.

Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Talphera will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talphera Company Profile

Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.

