Short Interest in Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR) Grows By 943.0%

Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 644,600 shares, a growth of 943.0% from the August 15th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 35.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Insider Activity at Tharimmune
In other news, CEO Sireesh Appajosyula purchased 61,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $91,014.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,004.64. This trade represents a 1,823.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gravitas Capital Lp purchased 337,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.24. Following the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 732,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,987.52. This represents a 85.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 400,334 shares of company stock worth $592,464 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.01% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tharimmune
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tharimmune stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.31% of Tharimmune as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tharimmune Stock Performance
Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.06).
Tharimmune Company Profile
Tharimmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1).
Featured Articles
