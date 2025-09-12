Short Interest in Trinity Biotech PLC (NASDAQ:TRIB) Drops By 86.7%

Trinity Biotech PLC (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 265,300 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the August 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Trinity Biotech Price Performance

TRIB opened at $1.20 on Friday. Trinity Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TRIB. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech in a report on Saturday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Trinity Biotech to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trinity Biotech stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trinity Biotech PLC (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 437,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,800 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.43% of Trinity Biotech worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinity Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.