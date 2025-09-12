Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMNEY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Siemens Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Siemens Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy Stock Up 0.0%

OTCMKTS SMNEY opened at $110.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Siemens Energy has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $121.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.92. The stock has a market cap of $88.56 billion, a PE ratio of 93.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.04.

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. Siemens Energy had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Siemens Energy will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.