Simon Walther Sells 16,569 Shares of Cohort (LON:CHRT) Stock

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report) insider Simon Walther sold 16,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,256, for a total value of £208,106.64.

Simon Walther also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 16th, Simon Walther sold 54,979 shares of Cohort stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,743, for a total value of £958,283.97.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Simon Walther sold 55,021 shares of Cohort stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,743, for a total value of £959,016.03.

Cohort Stock Performance

Shares of Cohort stock opened at GBX 1,326 on Friday. The company has a market cap of £604.52 million, a PE ratio of 2,996.61 and a beta of 0.56. Cohort plc has a 52 week low of GBX 800 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,796. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,391.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,364.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cohort ( LON:CHRT ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported GBX 54.44 EPS for the quarter. Cohort had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 7.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cohort plc will post 42.7951807 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,630 price target on shares of Cohort in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,630.

About Cohort

Cohort plc is the parent company of seven innovative, agile and responsive businesses based in the UK, Australia, Germany and Portugal, providing a wide range of services and products for domestic and export customers in defence and related markets.

The Group is split into two segments:

Communications and Intelligence

– EID designs and manufactures advanced communications systems for naval and military customers.

