SmartKem, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTK) Short Interest Up 541.3% in August

SmartKem, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 107,100 shares, a growth of 541.3% from the August 15th total of 16,700 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SmartKem Stock Up 13.1%

SMTK opened at $1.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 3.33. SmartKem has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $7.80.

SmartKem (NASDAQ:SMTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SmartKem by 147.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 240,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 142,898 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SmartKem by 120.8% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 23,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SmartKem by 50.4% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 438,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 147,004 shares during the last quarter.

SmartKem, Inc develops electronics transistors using its proprietary advanced semiconductor materials. Its technology can be used in a range of applications including next generation MicroLED, LCD and AMOLED displays, as well as advanced computer and AI chip packaging, and a new type of sensor. The company was founded on September 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Blackley, the United Kingdom.

