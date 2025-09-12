Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Lifesci Capital

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Lifesci Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $121.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Soleno Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.09.

SLNO opened at $56.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.01, a current ratio of 15.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of -2.72. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $90.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.58.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patricia C. Hirano sold 3,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $316,970.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,928.56. This trade represents a 22.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLNO. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 58.2% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,392,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,720 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 47.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,400,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,510,000 after purchasing an additional 769,700 shares during the last quarter. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $42,089,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 1,026.2% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 415,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,787,000 after purchasing an additional 460,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 3,789.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 467,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,381,000 after purchasing an additional 455,181 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

