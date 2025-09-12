SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF $FEZ Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 666.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,455 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5,340.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $60.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.77. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $61.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.04.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

