SPDR S&P Telecom ETF $XTL Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Free Report) by 9,344.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,651 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 56,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 32,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Stock Up 1.6%

XTL stock opened at $140.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.51. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $140.42. The company has a market capitalization of $158.57 million, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.01.

About SPDR S&P Telecom ETF

The SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Telecom Select Industry index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US telecom companies selected by the S&P Committee. XTL was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

