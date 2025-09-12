Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on STLA. Zacks Research downgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Stellantis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $11.75 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.25 to $13.20 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.10 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.21.

Stellantis Trading Up 9.5%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

STLA opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. Stellantis has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $16.29. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,520,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 78,473,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 244,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 60,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,817,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,526,000 after purchasing an additional 45,181 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

