Stephen Inglis Buys 40,000 Shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Stock

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Inglis purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 124 per share, with a total value of £49,600.

Regional REIT Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of RGL opened at GBX 124 on Friday. Regional REIT Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 97.60 and a 52 week high of GBX 140.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £200.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 123.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.83.

Regional REIT (LON:RGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX (4.90) EPS for the quarter. Regional REIT had a negative net margin of 89.90% and a negative return on equity of 28.79%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Tuesday.

Regional REIT Limited is a UK based real estate investment trust, focused on building a large geographically diverse portfolio of income producing regional properties outside of the M25 motorway.

Regional REIT pursues its investment objective by investing in, actively managing and disposing of regional core property and core plus property assets.

