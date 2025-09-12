Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Short Interest Update

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 70.9% from the August 15th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 84,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAG opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Stran & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 2.13.

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Stran & Company, Inc. had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 2.19%.The company had revenue of $32.58 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stran & Company, Inc. stock. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SWAG Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 86,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of Stran & Company, Inc. as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stran & Co, Inc engages in the provision of promotional marketing and branded merchandise services. It offers promotional product, custom manufacturing, custom packaging, warehousing, and program management. The company was founded by Andrew Shape and Andrew Stranberg in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

