SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) & Firefly Neuroscience (NASDAQ:AIFF) Head-To-Head Survey

SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) and Firefly Neuroscience (NASDAQ:AIFF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SunCar Technology Group and Firefly Neuroscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunCar Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Firefly Neuroscience -5,335.75% -464.02% -245.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SunCar Technology Group and Firefly Neuroscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunCar Technology Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Firefly Neuroscience 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

SunCar Technology Group currently has a consensus target price of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 182.85%. Given SunCar Technology Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SunCar Technology Group is more favorable than Firefly Neuroscience.

This table compares SunCar Technology Group and Firefly Neuroscience”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunCar Technology Group $441.90 million 0.64 -$68.66 million N/A N/A Firefly Neuroscience $110,000.00 337.18 -$10.46 million ($2.50) -1.11

Firefly Neuroscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SunCar Technology Group.

Volatility & Risk

SunCar Technology Group has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Firefly Neuroscience has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of SunCar Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Firefly Neuroscience shares are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of SunCar Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Firefly Neuroscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SunCar Technology Group beats Firefly Neuroscience on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunCar Technology Group

SunCar Technology Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business. The company offers customized after-sale services to banking, insurance companies, and other customer types; and auto mobile insurance comprising statutory automobile liability insurance and commercial automobile insurance. In addition, it provides auto insurance SaaS products and other technical services. The company is based in Shanghai, China.

About Firefly Neuroscience

Firefly Neuroscience, Inc., a medical technology and artificial intelligence company, provides neuroscientific solutions that improve outcomes for patients with mental illnesses and neurological disorders. The company offers Brain Network Analytics, a software that focuses on diagnostic and treatment for people suffering from mental illnesses and cognitive disorders, including depression, dementia, anxiety disorders, concussions, and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. It serves pharmaceutical companies and medical practitioners. Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada.

