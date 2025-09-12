TD Cowen Raises Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $375.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $368.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.84.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $307.64 on Wednesday. Oracle has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.21, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,865.70. This represents a 2.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,507,622.93. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,183 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,198 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

