Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO) Short Interest Update

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,250,000 shares, an increase of 206.6% from the August 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 17.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telomir Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TELO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Telomir Pharmaceuticals by 458.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals by 326.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 22,941 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals by 211.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 151,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 102,948 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Telomir Pharmaceuticals by 283.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 10,880 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Telomir Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.7%

Shares of NASDAQ TELO opened at $1.37 on Friday. Telomir Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $44.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of -0.73.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Telomir Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TELO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Analysts forecast that Telomir Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for human stem cells. The company develops TELOMIR-1, a novel small molecule being developed to function as an oral in situ therapeutic intervention against age-related inflammatory conditions, such as hemochromatosis and osteoarthritis, as well as for post-chemotherapy health problems.

