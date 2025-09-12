Teradyne, Inc. $TER Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 224.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,851,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280,120 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Teradyne worth $152,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,922,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,176,000 after purchasing an additional 516,332 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,957,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,252,000 after acquiring an additional 131,152 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,790,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,528,000 after acquiring an additional 387,705 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,466,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,726,000 after acquiring an additional 75,226 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,243,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,321,000 after acquiring an additional 320,580 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $58,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,281,258. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on TER shares. Wall Street Zen raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 price objective on Teradyne and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.44.

Teradyne Trading Down 1.9%

TER stock opened at $115.56 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.77 and a 12-month high of $144.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.75 and its 200 day moving average is $91.71.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 16.59%.The company had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradyne has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.870 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

