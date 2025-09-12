The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 78.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,518 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 63,864.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,976,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,172,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,467 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,332,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,820,677,000 after buying an additional 40,125 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $1,766,238,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,963,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,124,532,000 after buying an additional 256,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,891,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $967,193,000 after acquiring an additional 225,993 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $650.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI set a $715.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $660.00.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total transaction of $4,310,079.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,176,283.79. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total transaction of $5,406,197.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,594 shares in the company, valued at $13,469,493.60. The trade was a 28.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,111,828 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GS opened at $785.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $727.73 and a 200-day moving average of $630.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.38 and a 12-month high of $793.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.37%.The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

