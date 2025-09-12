TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ:TNMG) Stock Price Up 12.2% – Here’s Why

TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ:TNMG – Get Free Report) shot up 12.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.37. 6,029,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 493% from the average session volume of 1,016,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TNMG. Benchmark began coverage on TNL Mediagene in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded TNL Mediagene to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.
TNL Mediagene Trading Up 12.2%
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TNL Mediagene stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ:TNMG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 168,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. TNL Mediagene makes up about 1.5% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. owned approximately 2.56% of TNL Mediagene as of its most recent SEC filing.
TNL Mediagene Company Profile
TNL Mediagene engages in digital advertising, integrated marketing, marketing survey, artificial intelligence technology, data analysis, content service platform, and production of audio-visual programs. It operates media, technology, and digital studio businesses primarily in Japan and Taiwan. The company was founded on May 25, 2023 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.
