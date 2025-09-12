Trailblazer Merger Corporation I (NASDAQ:TBMC) Short Interest Update

Trailblazer Merger Corporation I (NASDAQ:TBMC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,600 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the August 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Get Trailblazer Merger Corporation I alerts:

Trailblazer Merger Corporation I Stock Performance

NASDAQ TBMC opened at $11.64 on Friday. Trailblazer Merger Corporation I has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average is $11.57.

Institutional Trading of Trailblazer Merger Corporation I

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trailblazer Merger Corporation I by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 83,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trailblazer Merger Corporation I by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 146,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 14,851 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trailblazer Merger Corporation I in the second quarter valued at $557,000. Clear Street LLC grew its stake in shares of Trailblazer Merger Corporation I by 503.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 137,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 114,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Trailblazer Merger Corporation I in the fourth quarter valued at $2,671,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trailblazer Merger Corporation I Company Profile

Trailblazer Merger Corp. I is a blank check company, which engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization or other similar business combination. The company was founded on November 12, 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trailblazer Merger Corporation I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trailblazer Merger Corporation I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.