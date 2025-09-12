U.S. Global Technology and Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:WAR) Shares Up 2% – What’s Next?

U.S. Global Technology and Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:WAR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.80 and last traded at $24.68. 7,599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 7,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.19.

U.S. Global Technology and Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42.

U.S. Global Technology and Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The U.S. Global Technology and Aerospace & Defense ETF (WAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, investing in Technology and Aerospace & Defense companies with a focus on innovations related to national defense. The fund aims for capital growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Technology and Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Technology and Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.