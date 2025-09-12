uCloudlink Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:UCL) Short Interest Update

uCloudlink Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,200 shares, a decline of 85.6% from the August 15th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
uCloudlink Group Price Performance
UCL stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. uCloudlink Group has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $97.15 million, a PE ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 4.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88.
uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. uCloudlink Group had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. uCloudlink Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About uCloudlink Group
uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.
