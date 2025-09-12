uCloudlink Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:UCL) Short Interest Update

uCloudlink Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,200 shares, a decline of 85.6% from the August 15th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

uCloudlink Group Price Performance

UCL stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. uCloudlink Group has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $97.15 million, a PE ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 4.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. uCloudlink Group had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. uCloudlink Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of uCloudlink Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

