VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Research cut shares of VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of VersaBank in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of VersaBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.27.

VersaBank Stock Performance

VBNK opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02. VersaBank has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $18.38. The firm has a market cap of $389.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.96.

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. VersaBank had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VersaBank will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VersaBank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBNK. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of VersaBank in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of VersaBank in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of VersaBank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in shares of VersaBank by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 16,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of VersaBank by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

VersaBank Company Profile

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

