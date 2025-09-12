Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

CHWY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.72.

Chewy Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE:CHWY opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.65. Chewy has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $48.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day moving average is $38.30.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). Chewy had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 1.22%.The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.330 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 29,940,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $1,250,000,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $312,601.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 276,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,903,047.94. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,008,777 shares of company stock worth $1,252,444,321. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 311.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 226,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 171,273 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,086,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 426,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after acquiring an additional 288,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 288,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 60,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

