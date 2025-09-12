Wells Fargo & Company Increases Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target to $14.00

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $16.17 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $17.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.79. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.00%.The company had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.07) EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anton J. Levy acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 874,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,526,600. This trade represents a 40.06% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 262,477,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,091,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,798,000 after purchasing an additional 551,548 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,574,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,195 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 29,555,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the second quarter valued at about $306,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

