Welltower Inc. $WELL Holdings Raised by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Welltower by 704.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WELL opened at $168.39 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.34 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.62 billion, a PE ratio of 95.14, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Welltower had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

In related news, Director Andrew Gundlach purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

