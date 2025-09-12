Wendy Mars Acquires 170 Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Wendy Mars purchased 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,074 per share, with a total value of £1,825.80.

Wendy Mars also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 7th, Wendy Mars purchased 188 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 969 per share, with a total value of £1,821.72.

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 1,099.50 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 196.45 and a 1 year high of GBX 537.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,037.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 879.14. The firm has a market cap of £94.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( LON:RR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 15.74 EPS for the quarter. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had a net margin of 13.08% and a negative return on equity of 78.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rolls-Royce Holdings plc will post 8.5952 EPS for the current year.

RR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 641 to GBX 1,101 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,040 to GBX 1,245 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,220 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,188.67.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

